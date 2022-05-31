Robert W. Baird Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $235.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $158.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.69. Workday has a 12-month low of $149.05 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,844,851.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

