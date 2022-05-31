Robert W. Baird Cuts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $560.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $600.00 to $560.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $566.44.

Shares of COST stock opened at $470.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $534.95 and a 200-day moving average of $531.13. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $375.50 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

