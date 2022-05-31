Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Rigetti Computing from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at 8.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 6.87. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of 5.41 and a 1-year high of 12.75.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 2.10 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $135,968,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $27,338,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $13,528,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $5,224,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $2,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.