RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Up 47.3% in May

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,300 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the April 30th total of 406,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other RiceBran Technologies news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,916,447 shares of company stock worth $2,121,022. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut RiceBran Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of RIBT stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 125,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,345. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

