Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000.

DEN stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.30.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DEN. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

