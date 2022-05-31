Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 2,246 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Viavi Solutions worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 35,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.