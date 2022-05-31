Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,337 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 5.37% of Park City Group worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Park City Group by 65.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Park City Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Park City Group in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Park City Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCYG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.04 million, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. Park City Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter.

Park City Group Profile (Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.