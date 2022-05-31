Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NCBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Daniels acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.95 per share, with a total value of $389,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,527.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,618.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,675 shares of company stock worth $1,323,378. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.