Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Mesa Laboratories worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $217.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.88 and a beta of 0.54. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.42 and a 52-week high of $333.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLAB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

