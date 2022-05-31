Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,154 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Zumiez worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZUMZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

