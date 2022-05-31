Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Materion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Materion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 22.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.29. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.42.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $449.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTRN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CJS Securities began coverage on Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

