Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,075 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Ebix worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBIX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

EBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.47. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.64%. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Ebix’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

