Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,526 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.50% of ADTRAN worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ADTRAN by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,350,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,478 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 87,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in ADTRAN by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,300,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 237,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.77 and a beta of 1.27. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -163.64%.

About ADTRAN (Get Rating)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.