Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $6.35 Million Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Papa John’s International worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $100,365,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after buying an additional 524,219 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,312,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,173,000 after buying an additional 119,373 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,135,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

PZZA stock opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.88. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.46 and a 1 year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -254.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PZZA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

