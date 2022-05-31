Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Thryv worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,202,012.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,143,554 shares of company stock valued at $59,755,785 in the last ninety days. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THRY stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

THRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

