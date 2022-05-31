Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GATX by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in GATX by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX opened at $106.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.97. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

In other GATX news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $66,446.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,647 shares of company stock valued at $13,417,790. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

