Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 6,041 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of ModivCare worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the third quarter worth $218,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MODV. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of MODV opened at $98.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

