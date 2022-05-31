Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. 13,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,705. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

