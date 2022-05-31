Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Short Interest Up 35.8% in May

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the April 30th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $1,115,464.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,885 shares of company stock worth $19,102,294. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

