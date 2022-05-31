Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 100.0 days.

Separately, Danske raised Revenio Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS REVXF opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 12 month low of $44.88 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.48.

Revenio Group Oyj, a health technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells medical instruments for the early detection of glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration in Finland, Italy, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers ic100 and ic200 tonometers; Icare HOME, a device for self-measurement of eye pressure; Icare TONOVET Plus tonometers for animals; fundus imaging devices comprising EIDON, DRS, and DRSplus; MAIA, a microperimeter to measure the effectiveness of drugs for retinal disease treatment; COMPASS, which provides fundus perimetry with true-color confocal retinal images; and Ventica, to examine the variability in tidal breathing in children.

