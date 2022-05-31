REV Group (NYSE:REVG) vs. REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Critical Comparison

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

REE Automotive has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REV Group has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for REE Automotive and REV Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20 REV Group 2 3 0 0 1.60

REE Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 331.73%. REV Group has a consensus price target of $13.85, suggesting a potential upside of 9.92%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than REV Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares REE Automotive and REV Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 53,128.80 -$505.33 million ($1.97) -0.84 REV Group $2.38 billion 0.33 $44.40 million $0.66 19.09

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REV Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of REV Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of REV Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and REV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -209.95% -183.48% REV Group 1.84% 13.92% 5.56%

Summary

REV Group beats REE Automotive on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Capacity, ENC, and Lay-Mor brands. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade, Midwest, and Lance brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products for the heavy-duty truck, RV, and broader industrial markets. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

