Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Purchased by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Repare Therapeutics comprises about 1.3% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned 0.07% of Repare Therapeutics worth $58,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

RPTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

RPTX stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,824. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $387.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,483,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repare Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.