Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RNLSY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,205. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Renault from €40.00 ($43.01) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. DZ Bank raised Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Renault from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Renault from €45.00 ($48.39) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

