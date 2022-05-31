Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Down 26.6% in May

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($316.13) to €313.00 ($336.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($179.57) to €162.00 ($174.19) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($193.55) to €200.00 ($215.05) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €274.00 ($294.62) to €290.00 ($311.83) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.91.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

