Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the April 30th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 871.0 days.

Shares of REMYF stock opened at $176.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.68 and a 200-day moving average of $208.50. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $246.89.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

