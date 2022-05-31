Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the April 30th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 871.0 days.
Shares of REMYF stock opened at $176.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.68 and a 200-day moving average of $208.50. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $246.89.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile (Get Rating)
