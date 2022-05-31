Reflexer Ungovernance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.32 Million (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $64,912.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for about $53.23 or 0.00167417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,769.98 or 0.99913653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00033576 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

