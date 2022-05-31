Redpoint Management LLC Acquires Shares of 499,558 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 499,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,225,000. Snowflake comprises approximately 11.9% of Redpoint Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Redpoint Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Snowflake as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 163.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,436,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,391,000 after acquiring an additional 890,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.86.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.33. The company had a trading volume of 197,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.42. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.