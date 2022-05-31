Redmile Group LLC Sells 13,541 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Redmile Group LLC trimmed its stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC owned 1.26% of AlloVir worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 95,566.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,880. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.86.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $67,152.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 389,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hallal sold 40,481 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $305,631.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,543 shares of company stock valued at $533,357. 54.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

