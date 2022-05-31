Redmile Group LLC Reduces Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Redmile Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 135,816 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned about 1.64% of Prothena worth $37,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Prothena by 938.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,464. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRTA. StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

In related news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,040.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 1,062,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,840,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,584,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,175,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

