Redmile Group LLC Invests $24.38 Million in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)

Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,375,000. Redmile Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Oncology Institute at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,137,000.

In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Richy Agajanian sold 1,600,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TOI stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $12.66.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

