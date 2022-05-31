Redmile Group LLC Has $51.12 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Redmile Group LLC lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,213 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises approximately 1.2% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $51,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Anthem by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 57.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,637 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.95.

ANTM stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $517.33. 13,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $500.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

