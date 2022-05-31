Redmile Group LLC Cuts Stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Redmile Group LLC cut its position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,100 shares during the period. IGM Biosciences accounts for 2.2% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 10.27% of IGM Biosciences worth $97,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after buying an additional 350,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 75,697 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 312.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $944,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $60,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $308,535 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.84. 1,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,955. The firm has a market cap of $716.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $99.44.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

