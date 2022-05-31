Redmile Group LLC Cuts Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Redmile Group LLC cut its stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,338 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC owned about 1.93% of ALX Oncology worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.59. 3,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $81.19.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

