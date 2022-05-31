Redmile Group LLC Buys 540,831 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,831 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Hookipa Pharma worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 252,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 171,019 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Hookipa Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,126. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.28). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 523.54% and a negative return on equity of 64.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Hookipa Pharma Profile (Get Rating)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.