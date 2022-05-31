Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Short Interest Up 39.7% in May

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the April 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 39.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000.
RDBX traded down 0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,572,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.34. Redbox Entertainment has a 1 year low of 1.61 and a 1 year high of 27.22.
About Redbox Entertainment (Get Rating)
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
