Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RETA. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

RETA stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.25. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

