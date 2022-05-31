Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $141.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 45.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

RJF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,313. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average is $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

