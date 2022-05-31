Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $141.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.07.
A number of research analysts have commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
RJF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,313. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average is $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.
About Raymond James (Get Rating)
Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.
