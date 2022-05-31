Raymond James Cuts Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $18.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.06. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.15). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.89% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after acquiring an additional 87,838 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,578,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after acquiring an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 249,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 271,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 395,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 193,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

