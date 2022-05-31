Rally (RLY) Reaches Market Cap of $170.98 Million

Rally (RLY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Rally has a total market capitalization of $170.98 million and $29.69 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.0614 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,123,069 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

