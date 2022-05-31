Rainicorn (RAINI) Reaches Market Cap of $10.69 Million

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and $115,383.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.58 or 0.00886231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.00551678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00032368 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008103 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

