Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Down 7.2%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 4,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 363,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $611.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $25,857.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,423,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,168 shares of company stock valued at $176,421. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 562,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after buying an additional 464,139 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 414,442 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after purchasing an additional 264,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $11,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

