QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.
QUALCOMM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. QUALCOMM has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $11.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.
QUALCOMM stock opened at $139.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day moving average is $162.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,455,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.
About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.