QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

QUALCOMM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. QUALCOMM has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $11.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $139.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day moving average is $162.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,455,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

