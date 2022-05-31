Public Mint Hits Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.78 million and $13,260.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000303 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,329,275 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

