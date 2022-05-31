PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $471.03 Million

Brokerages expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $471.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $480.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $456.70 million. PTC reported sales of $435.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

PTC stock traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.65. 42,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.07. PTC has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $153.73.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,162.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $49,302,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in PTC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in PTC by 600.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

