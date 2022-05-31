Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 1,062,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,584,280 shares in the company, valued at $336,175,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,040.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Prothena by 938.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 1,129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prothena stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,184. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83. Prothena has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

