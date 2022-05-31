Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.64. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.
Pro-Dex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
