Privatix Price Hits $0.0541 on Top Exchanges (PRIX)

Privatix (PRIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Privatix has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Privatix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Privatix has a market cap of $60,889.97 and $20,855.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Privatix

Privatix (PRIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

