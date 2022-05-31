Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 315,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 278,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 14.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 565,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,378 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

