PowerPool (CVP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.14 Million

PowerPool (CVP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $14.06 million and $2.14 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,584,203 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

