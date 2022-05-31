PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Gap Down to $56.02

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.02, but opened at $51.52. PotlatchDeltic shares last traded at $52.72, with a volume of 8,146 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after buying an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.